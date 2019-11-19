A message from Executive Director Bob Flax, Ph.D.

I’m delighted to serve as Executive Director for this remarkable organization. Since 1947, Citizens for Global Solutions (CGS) and its predecessor organizations have supported international treaties in areas such as arms control, disarmament, law of the sea, preventing discrimination against women, and protecting the rights of children. It’s also helped to create institutions such as the International Criminal Court.

In spite of these and other accomplishments, the last decade has been challenging. We lost members, chapters, and, according to some, even our mission of promoting a democratic world federation. Due to the tireless dedication of our Board of Directors and other volunteers, we’ve restructured and rebuilt CGS. We have committed to a vision of a peaceful, free, just, and sustainable world community. The mission of our Education Fund is to educate and advocate for a democratic federation of nations with enforceable world law to abolish war and global violence in the resolution of disputes, protect universal human rights and freedoms, and restore and sustain our global environment. I am proud to announce our current programs. For more information about any of them please use our contact form here.

World Citizen Virtual Book Club and Speaker Series

These free videoconference sessions can be attended anywhere in the world where phone or internet access is available. We will read and discuss classics and contemporary literature in areas such as world federation and world citizenship. When possible, we will hear directly from the authors and relevant guest speakers.

Breaking News Response Team

Every day the news is filled with stories demonstrating the limitations of our current system of global governance . . . but where do you turn to find news of a better alternative? Through our blogs on our website, newspapers, social media and other outlets, this team will respond to breaking news, providing the public with information about how a world federation would solve (or prevent) these problems.

UN2020: The UN We Need for the Future We Want

CGS has partnered with Workable World Trust and others to use the occasion of the UN’s 75th anniversary in 2020 to push for meaningful change. We endorse the work of UN2020 and Together First, two organizations that are leading the way. We are also pleased to promote UN75, a program created by Secretary-General António Guterres. It promises to be the largest and furthest-reaching global conversation ever on building the future we want.

Model UN Plus

This program will introduce Model UN students to the important transformations of the United Nations proposed in Joe Schwartzberg’s book, Transforming the United Nations: Designs for a Workable World. It will also develop curricula that can be made available to Model UN programs in high schools and colleges.

Peace Studies Outreach

The CGS Peace Studies Outreach Program provides speakers, curriculum, films, slideshows and other materials on the concepts and history of world federation and world citizenship to students and professors in peace studies programs at colleges and universities. In partnership with the World Service Authority, we are also establishing World Citizen Clubs on university and high school campuses to engage students as active world citizens in their local communities.

Religious and Spiritual Communities Outreach

Several faiths promote the idea of global governance. This program explores those teachings and disseminates different formulations of the Golden Rule, the Declaration of a Global Ethic, the Charter for Compassion, and other items that promote the idea of world community.

Speakers Bureau

CGS conducts presentations for schools, festivals, community gatherings, religious institutions, and other organizations. These thought-provoking events are offered in different formats, such as a film or an interactive slideshow.

We welcome your participation in our programs as well as your volunteer and financial support. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For the sake of our children and succeeding generations, it’s imperative that we work together to find effective solutions to our most pressing global problems.